A fishing boat which collided with a Japanese patrol vessel off the northwestern coast of the Noto Peninsula. Photo: AP
North Korea demands Japan pay compensation for ‘gangster act’ of sinking fishing boat
- Japanese Coast Guard said it rescued about 60 North Korean crew members from a fishing boat that sank after it collided with the patrol boat chasing it out of Japanese waters
- A foreign ministry spokesman said the collision on Monday was deliberate and ‘a gangster act’ by Japan, which should take steps to prevent future incidents
Japanese officials rescue North Korean fishermen off the northwestern coast of the Noto Peninsula. Photo: AP
Can Japan stop ‘aggressive’ North Korean fishing boats in their tracks?
- Coast Guard rescued 60 North Koreans earlier this week after sinking their boat about 350km off the Noto peninsula
- Tough tactics have broad support – indeed, many in Japan have urged an even more ruthless approach
