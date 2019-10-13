Channels

A fishing boat which collided with a Japanese patrol vessel off the northwestern coast of the Noto Peninsula. Photo: AP
East Asia

North Korea demands Japan pay compensation for ‘gangster act’ of sinking fishing boat

  • Japanese Coast Guard said it rescued about 60 North Korean crew members from a fishing boat that sank after it collided with the patrol boat chasing it out of Japanese waters
  • A foreign ministry spokesman said the collision on Monday was deliberate and ‘a gangster act’ by Japan, which should take steps to prevent future incidents
Topic |   North Korea
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 8:47pm, 13 Oct, 2019

Japanese officials rescue North Korean fishermen off the northwestern coast of the Noto Peninsula. Photo: AP
East Asia

Can Japan stop ‘aggressive’ North Korean fishing boats in their tracks?

  • Coast Guard rescued 60 North Koreans earlier this week after sinking their boat about 350km off the Noto peninsula
  • Tough tactics have broad support – indeed, many in Japan have urged an even more ruthless approach
Topic |   Japan
Julian Ryall

Julian Ryall  

Updated: 4:38pm, 10 Oct, 2019

