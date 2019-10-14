An aerial picture shows flooding in Koriyama, Fukushima prefecture, Japan. Photo: EPA-EFE
More than 100,000 Japanese rescuers work through the night as Typhoon Hagibis death toll climbs
- The government puts the death toll at 14, with 11 people missing, but local media say at least 35 people have been killed
Topic | Extreme weather
A local resident is rescued by Japanese Self-Defence Forces soldiers in Motomiya, Fukushima prefecture. Photo: Kyodo
Typhoon Hagibis: Japan military deployed as monster storm death toll climbs
- At least 33 people have been killed as a result of powerful Typhoon Hagibis that slammed into Japan
- The storm’s ‘unprecedented’ heavy rain triggered deadly landslides and caused rivers to burst their banks
