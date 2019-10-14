Channels

An aerial picture shows flooding in Koriyama, Fukushima prefecture, Japan. Photo: EPA-EFE
East Asia

More than 100,000 Japanese rescuers work through the night as Typhoon Hagibis death toll climbs

  • The government puts the death toll at 14, with 11 people missing, but local media say at least 35 people have been killed
Topic |   Extreme weather
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 4:42am, 14 Oct, 2019

An aerial picture shows flooding in Koriyama, Fukushima prefecture, Japan. Photo: EPA-EFE
A local resident is rescued by Japanese Self-Defence Forces soldiers in Motomiya, Fukushima prefecture. Photo: Kyodo
East Asia

Typhoon Hagibis: Japan military deployed as monster storm death toll climbs

  • At least 33 people have been killed as a result of powerful Typhoon Hagibis that slammed into Japan
  • The storm’s ‘unprecedented’ heavy rain triggered deadly landslides and caused rivers to burst their banks
Topic |   Extreme weather
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 11:26pm, 13 Oct, 2019

A local resident is rescued by Japanese Self-Defence Forces soldiers in Motomiya, Fukushima prefecture. Photo: Kyodo
