South Korean striker Son Heung-min plays for Tottenham Hotspur in the English Premier League. Photo: AFP
English Premier League star Son Heung-min to play in Pyongyang for 2022 World Cup qualifier
- But the South Korean’s fame is unlikely to impress North Korean fans, as the English Premier League isn’t watched much in the hermit kingdom
- The neighbours will play a World Cup qualifier on Tuesday, a match hailed by one fan as ‘a metaphor for the Korean war’
Topic | Korean peninsula
