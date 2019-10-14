South Korean officials have culled more than 150,000 pigs at 94 farms as of October 14, according to the nation’s agriculture ministry. Photo: Reuters
South Korea will send snipers to the border to shoot pigs infected with African swine fever
- The government will also use thermal vision drones to search for pigs carrying the disease near the buffer region that divides the Korean peninsula
- South Korea has repeatedly asked Pyongyang to join a collective effort to fight the transmission, but its northern neighbour has not responded
Workers wearing protective suits and driving pigs to be killed at a farm in Paju. Photo: AFP
South Koreans rush to eat pork as swine fever cuts supply and threatens entire industry
- On Wednesday, tests confirmed the country’s sixth case on a farm in Ganghwa, near the border with North Korea
- The virus decimated herds in China and other Asian countries before reaching the Korean peninsula
