South Korean singer Sulli. Photo: EPA/Yonhap
East Asia

K-pop and f (x) star Sulli found dead in her home

  • Sulli, who had spoken out against cyber bullying, was grappling with severe depression, police said
  • The 25-year-old singer debuted with f (x) in 2009, which became one of the most popular girl groups in South Korea
Topic |   South Korea
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 5:49pm, 14 Oct, 2019

Delivery drivers are under increased scrutiny from pedestrians, the police and lawmakers. Photo: Shutterstock
Economics

Dicing with death to deliver a meal: how South Korea’s appetite for ordering in endangers drivers

  • At least 86 teenagers have been killed and hundreds injured making food deliveries in South Korea in the last decade
  • The country has become the world’s fourth-largest food delivery market, with one platform doubling food deliveries in the last year alone
Topic |   South Korea
David Lee

David Lee  

Updated: 10:45pm, 12 Oct, 2019

