Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The koban, which is a compound of the Japanese words for “rotation” and “standing watch”, ensures a visible police presence in many towns and cities, credited as a major factor in the nation’s low crime rate. Photo: Kyodo
East Asia

Japan’s ‘koban’ police boxes have helped curb crime but officers on duty need more protection

  • The visible police presence in many towns and cities has been credited as a major factor in the nation’s low crime rate
  • In the past 16 months, though, there have been four incidents of intruders assaulting uniformed officers
Topic |   Japan
Julian Ryall

Julian Ryall  

Updated: 10:14am, 15 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

The koban, which is a compound of the Japanese words for “rotation” and “standing watch”, ensures a visible police presence in many towns and cities, credited as a major factor in the nation’s low crime rate. Photo: Kyodo
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.