The koban, which is a compound of the Japanese words for “rotation” and “standing watch”, ensures a visible police presence in many towns and cities, credited as a major factor in the nation’s low crime rate. Photo: Kyodo
Japan’s ‘koban’ police boxes have helped curb crime but officers on duty need more protection
- The visible police presence in many towns and cities has been credited as a major factor in the nation’s low crime rate
- In the past 16 months, though, there have been four incidents of intruders assaulting uniformed officers
Topic | Japan
The koban, which is a compound of the Japanese words for “rotation” and “standing watch”, ensures a visible police presence in many towns and cities, credited as a major factor in the nation’s low crime rate. Photo: Kyodo