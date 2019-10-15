Survivors in Koriyama, one of Fukushima’s larger cities, described how water rose rapidly to chest height in about an hour and mainly at night, making it hard to escape to higher ground. Photo: AFP
Typhoon Hagibis: death toll rises to 66 as rescuers continue search for missing residents
- Survivors in Koriyama, one of Fukushima’s larger cities, described how water rose rapidly to chest height in about an hour and mainly at night
- Finance Minister Taro Aso said there was 500 billion yen in reserves for disaster recovery and more money would be considered if needed
Super Typhoon Hagibis could potentially be more powerful and more destructive than Typhoon Ida, which left 1,269 dead in 1958. Photo: AP
Japan braces for Super Typhoon Hagibis, two Rugby World Cup games cancelled
- Hagibis, which is the Philippine word for ‘speed’, is expected to hit near Nagoya in central Japan on Saturday morning
- Last month, Faxai hit eastern Japan, leaving three people dead and 930,000 without electricity. This time, residents are taking no chances
