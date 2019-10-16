North Korean leader Kim Jong-un rides a white horse among the first snow at Mouth Paektu. Photo: AFP
Kim Jong-un goes horse riding on sacred North Korean mountain to prepare for ‘great operation’
- Analysts say the symbolism underscores North Korea standing up to international sanctions and pressure over its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programmes
- Kim has said he will only wait until the end of the year for the US to soften its stance in denuclearisation negotiations before North Korea will pursue an unspecified new path
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and US President Donald Trump. Photo: AFP
North Korea says ‘sickening talks’ with US suspended due to ‘hostile policy’
- The chief North Korean nuclear negotiator said the discussions broke down ‘entirely because the US has not discarded its old stance and attitude’
- Many foreign experts doubt whether North Korea would completely abandon a nuclear programme that it has built after decades of struggle
