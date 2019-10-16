The child pornography website, which encouraged users to upload videos, included hundreds of thousands of illicit images. File photo: SCMP
South Korean man who ran Darknet child porn site from his bedroom charged in bust
- Son Jong-woo, 23, is accused of running a Darknet website that accepted bitcoin and distributed over 1 million sexually-explicit videos involving children
- Authorities say they rescued at least 23 minor victims in the US, Britain and Spain who were being actively abused by the site’s users
