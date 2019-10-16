Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The child pornography website, which encouraged users to upload videos, included hundreds of thousands of illicit images. File photo: SCMP
East Asia

South Korean man who ran Darknet child porn site from his bedroom charged in bust

  • Son Jong-woo, 23, is accused of running a Darknet website that accepted bitcoin and distributed over 1 million sexually-explicit videos involving children
  • Authorities say they rescued at least 23 minor victims in the US, Britain and Spain who were being actively abused by the site’s users
Topic |   Crime
SCMP

Bloomberg  

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 12:39am, 17 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

The child pornography website, which encouraged users to upload videos, included hundreds of thousands of illicit images. File photo: SCMP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.