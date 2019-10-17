Men wearing Japanese imperial military uniforms visit the Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo on August 15 for the 74th anniversary of their nation’s surrender in World War Two. Photo: Reuters
Japanese minister becomes first in two years to visit Tokyo’s controversial Yasukuni Shrine
- Cabinet member Seiichi Eto pays his respects to the nation’s war dead at site seen abroad as symbol of Japan’s past militarism
- The response was swift from neighbouring South Korea, which called on Tokyo to ‘show humble reflection’ on the past
Topic | Yasukuni Shrine
