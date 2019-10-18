The survey covered state, public and private primary, junior high and high schools, as well as special schools for children with disabilities. Photo: Kyodo
Japan sees surge in reported school bullying cases following ‘active recognition’ by teachers
- The number of serious bullying cases, involving incidents like broken bones, rose to a high of 602
- Nearly 80 per cent of bullying cases involved primary schools, and the number of violent acts at schools came to a record 72,940
Topic | Japan
