An undated photo shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un riding a white horse on the snow-covered Mt Paektu. Photo: KCNA via dpa
Why is Kim Jong-un riding a horse up a sacred mountain? Some clues from North Korean history
- Internet users mocked photos of Kim’s ride up Mt Paektu, but imagery is full of cultural and political cues, experts say
- Location recalls legacy of leader’s grandfather, Kim Il-sung, while white stallion evokes Korean legends of steeds with superpowers
Kim Jong-un (centre) bids farewell to China’s International Liaison Department chief Song Tao in Dandong after a visit in January. Photo: KCNA/Korea News Service via AP
North Korea said to be preparing for another China visit by leader Kim Jong-un
- Pyongyang sent working-level officials to Dandong, Liaoning province last week to lay groundwork, according to South Korean newspaper
- It comes as US and North Korean negotiators restart nuclear talks in Sweden on Saturday in a bid to end months of stalemate
