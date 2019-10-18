Channels

An undated photo shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un riding a white horse on the snow-covered Mt Paektu. Photo: KCNA via dpa
East Asia

Why is Kim Jong-un riding a horse up a sacred mountain? Some clues from North Korean history

  • Internet users mocked photos of Kim’s ride up Mt Paektu, but imagery is full of cultural and political cues, experts say
  • Location recalls legacy of leader’s grandfather, Kim Il-sung, while white stallion evokes Korean legends of steeds with superpowers
Topic |   Kim Jong-un
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 6:38am, 18 Oct, 2019

Kim Jong-un (centre) bids farewell to China’s International Liaison Department chief Song Tao in Dandong after a visit in January. Photo: KCNA/Korea News Service via AP
Diplomacy

North Korea said to be preparing for another China visit by leader Kim Jong-un

  • Pyongyang sent working-level officials to Dandong, Liaoning province last week to lay groundwork, according to South Korean newspaper
  • It comes as US and North Korean negotiators restart nuclear talks in Sweden on Saturday in a bid to end months of stalemate
Topic |   North Korea
Minnie Chan

Minnie Chan  

Updated: 10:47pm, 5 Oct, 2019

