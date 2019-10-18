Channels

Japan’s Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako. Photo: AFP
East Asia

Harvard expert Ezra Vogel says Japan’s Empress Masako ‘will do very well in her role’

  • Vogel was commenting on Empress Masako, a Harvard graduate and former diplomat, ahead of her husband Emperor Naruhito’s enthronement ceremony next week
  • The Japan and China expert has known Masako since she was in high school, due to his friendship with her father, former vice-foreign minister Hisashi Owada
Topic |   Royalty
Kyodo

Kyodo  

Updated: 1:55pm, 18 Oct, 2019

