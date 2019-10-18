Channels

Police have alleged Choi attempted to broker the sale of North Korean missiles and missile components internationally. Photo: AP
East Asia

No bail for Australian man Choi Han Chan accused of selling North Korean missiles overseas

  • Police have alleged Choi attempted to broker sale of North Korean missiles and components internationally, and to sell coal and other resources in Indonesia and Vietnam
  • Choi, a naturalised Australian citizen of South Korean origin, was arrested in December 2017, after a raid on his home in the Sydney suburbs. He has been in custody since then
Police have alleged Choi attempted to broker the sale of North Korean missiles and missile components internationally. Photo: AP
An undated photo shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un riding a white horse on the snow-covered Mt Paektu. Photo: KCNA via dpa
East Asia

Why is Kim Jong-un riding a horse up a sacred mountain? Some clues from North Korean history

  • Internet users mocked photos of Kim’s ride up Mt Paektu, but imagery is full of cultural and political cues, experts say
  • Location recalls legacy of leader’s grandfather, Kim Il-sung, while white stallion evokes Korean legends of steeds with superpowers
An undated photo shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un riding a white horse on the snow-covered Mt Paektu. Photo: KCNA via dpa
