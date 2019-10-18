Police have alleged Choi attempted to broker the sale of North Korean missiles and missile components internationally. Photo: AP
No bail for Australian man Choi Han Chan accused of selling North Korean missiles overseas
- Police have alleged Choi attempted to broker sale of North Korean missiles and components internationally, and to sell coal and other resources in Indonesia and Vietnam
- Choi, a naturalised Australian citizen of South Korean origin, was arrested in December 2017, after a raid on his home in the Sydney suburbs. He has been in custody since then
Topic | North Korea
An undated photo shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un riding a white horse on the snow-covered Mt Paektu. Photo: KCNA via dpa
Why is Kim Jong-un riding a horse up a sacred mountain? Some clues from North Korean history
- Internet users mocked photos of Kim’s ride up Mt Paektu, but imagery is full of cultural and political cues, experts say
- Location recalls legacy of leader’s grandfather, Kim Il-sung, while white stallion evokes Korean legends of steeds with superpowers
Topic | Kim Jong-un
