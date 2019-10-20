Japan's Emperor Naruhito, who will be enthroned on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
Typhoon Hagibis casts a cloud over Japanese Emperor Naruhito’s enthronement
- Guests including Chinese Vice-President Wang Qishan, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Prince Charles will attend Tuesday’s ceremony – but not South Korea’s president
- But many are disappointed that an open-top car procession has been postponed, out of respect for the people killed in the recent typhoon
