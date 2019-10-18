South Korean students try to enter US ambassador’s residence in Seoul. Photo: EPA
Pro-Pyongyang students break into home of US envoy Harry Harris
- The group entered the compound in Seoul by climbing over the wall
- They were protesting against Washington’s demands that South Korea increase its contribution to the cost of defending the country
Topic | South Korea
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un rides a white horse among the first snow at Mouth Paektu. Photo: AFP
Kim Jong-un goes horse riding on sacred North Korean mountain to prepare for ‘great operation’
- Analysts say the symbolism underscores North Korea standing up to international sanctions and pressure over its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programmes
- Kim has said he will only wait until the end of the year for the US to soften its stance in denuclearisation negotiations before North Korea will pursue an unspecified new path
Topic | Kim Jong-un
