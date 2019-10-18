Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Since 2015, at least 13 Japanese citizens have been detained in China on various charges. Photo: AP
East Asia

China detains Japanese professor on suspicion of spying

  • The Hokkaido University academic was was taken into custody in Beijing, with the authorities saying he ‘violated domestic laws’
  • Since 2015, at least 13 Japanese citizens have been detained in China on various charges, including espionage
Topic |   Japan
Kyodo

Kyodo  

Updated: 11:36pm, 18 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Since 2015, at least 13 Japanese citizens have been detained in China on various charges. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Uniqlo in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong. Photo: Martin Chan
Politics

The rise of ‘Shy Japan’ shoppers: how Koreans skirt boycott of firms like Uniqlo and Muji

  • Amid a trade spat between Tokyo and Seoul, a popular boycott of Japanese goods poses a dilemma for fans of brands like Uniqlo and Muji
  • ‘Shy Japan’ shoppers pretend to support the boycott while getting their fix another way – even if it means flying to Tokyo for a T-shirt
Topic |   South Korea
Crystal Tai

Crystal Tai  

Updated: 10:16am, 16 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Uniqlo in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong. Photo: Martin Chan
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.