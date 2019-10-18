Since 2015, at least 13 Japanese citizens have been detained in China on various charges. Photo: AP
China detains Japanese professor on suspicion of spying
- The Hokkaido University academic was was taken into custody in Beijing, with the authorities saying he ‘violated domestic laws’
- Since 2015, at least 13 Japanese citizens have been detained in China on various charges, including espionage
Topic | Japan
Since 2015, at least 13 Japanese citizens have been detained in China on various charges. Photo: AP
Uniqlo in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong. Photo: Martin Chan
The rise of ‘Shy Japan’ shoppers: how Koreans skirt boycott of firms like Uniqlo and Muji
- Amid a trade spat between Tokyo and Seoul, a popular boycott of Japanese goods poses a dilemma for fans of brands like Uniqlo and Muji
- ‘Shy Japan’ shoppers pretend to support the boycott while getting their fix another way – even if it means flying to Tokyo for a T-shirt
Topic | South Korea
Uniqlo in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong. Photo: Martin Chan