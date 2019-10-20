Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A previous protest by South Korean university students. Photo: EPA-EFE
East Asia

University students scale wall of US embassy in Seoul in protest against American troops in South Korea

  • Police arrested more than a dozen protesters on Friday after they were seen using extension ladders to scale the walls of the secure embassy and consulate
Topic |   South Korea
The Washington Post

The Washington Post  

Updated: 6:58am, 20 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

A previous protest by South Korean university students. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE
South Korean students try to enter US ambassador’s residence in Seoul. Photo: EPA
East Asia

Pro-Pyongyang students break into home of US envoy Harry Harris

  • The group entered the compound in Seoul by climbing over the wall
  • They were protesting against Washington’s demands that South Korea increase its contribution to the cost of defending the country
Topic |   South Korea
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 9:18pm, 18 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

South Korean students try to enter US ambassador’s residence in Seoul. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.