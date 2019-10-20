A previous protest by South Korean university students. Photo: EPA-EFE
University students scale wall of US embassy in Seoul in protest against American troops in South Korea
- Police arrested more than a dozen protesters on Friday after they were seen using extension ladders to scale the walls of the secure embassy and consulate
Topic | South Korea
South Korean students try to enter US ambassador’s residence in Seoul. Photo: EPA
Pro-Pyongyang students break into home of US envoy Harry Harris
- The group entered the compound in Seoul by climbing over the wall
- They were protesting against Washington’s demands that South Korea increase its contribution to the cost of defending the country
