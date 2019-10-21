Channels

The Japanese national flag in front of the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Photo: Kyodo
East Asia

Japanese man detained in China on suspicion of spying, Tokyo confirms

  • The man, identified by local media as a university professor in his 40s, was detained in Beijing in September, Japan’s top government spokesman said
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 1:23pm, 21 Oct, 2019

The Japanese national flag in front of the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Photo: Kyodo
Since 2015, at least 13 Japanese citizens have been detained in China on various charges. Photo: AP
East Asia

China detains Japanese professor on suspicion of spying

  • The Hokkaido University academic was taken into custody in Beijing, with the authorities saying he ‘violated domestic laws’
  • Since 2015, at least 13 Japanese citizens have been detained in China on various charges, including espionage
Kyodo

Kyodo  

Updated: 3:48am, 19 Oct, 2019

Since 2015, at least 13 Japanese citizens have been detained in China on various charges. Photo: AP
