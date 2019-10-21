The Japanese national flag in front of the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Photo: Kyodo
Japanese man detained in China on suspicion of spying, Tokyo confirms
- The man, identified by local media as a university professor in his 40s, was detained in Beijing in September, Japan’s top government spokesman said
Topic | Japan
Since 2015, at least 13 Japanese citizens have been detained in China on various charges. Photo: AP
China detains Japanese professor on suspicion of spying
- The Hokkaido University academic was taken into custody in Beijing, with the authorities saying he ‘violated domestic laws’
- Since 2015, at least 13 Japanese citizens have been detained in China on various charges, including espionage
Topic | China-Japan relations
