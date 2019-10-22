Channels

South Korean Prime Minister Lee Nak Yon, who is attending Japanese Emperor Naruhito’s enthronement ceremony. Photo: Kyodo
East Asia

Will South Korea deliver an ‘olive branch’ to Japan at Emperor Naruhito’s enthronement?

  • South Korea’s prime minister will attend Japanese Emperor Naruhito’s enthronement ceremony – the highest-level visit since bilateral relations worsened
  • Analysts say Japan is unlikely to budge on historical disputes, but a letter from Moon Jae-in to Shinzo Abe may indicate Seoul is ready to improve relations
Topic |   Japan
Julian Ryall

Julian Ryall  

Updated: 8:14am, 22 Oct, 2019

Chinese Vice-President Wang Qishan, 71, has taken on a diplomatic role since Xi Jinping began his second term in March last year. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

China to send Wang Qishan to Japanese Emperor Naruhito’s enthronement

  • Vice-president will attend ceremony as Xi Jinping’s special envoy and will also represent Beijing at Indonesian President Joko Widodo’s inauguration
  • Analysts see it as a goodwill gesture amid thawing relations between Beijing and Tokyo
Topic |   China-Japan relations
Kinling Lo

Kinling Lo  

Updated: 7:30am, 15 Oct, 2019

