South Korean police officers detain a protester at Habib House in Seoul on Friday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Arrest warrants issued for four students who broke into US envoy Harry Harris’ home in Seoul
- South Korean court says this will prevent them from fleeing while standing trial
- Students were protesting against US demand for hefty increase in South Korea’s share of costs for US troops stationed there
Topic | South Korea
A previous protest by South Korean university students. Photo: EPA-EFE
University students scale wall of US embassy in Seoul in protest against American troops in South Korea
- Police arrested more than a dozen protesters on Friday after they were seen using extension ladders to scale the walls of the secure embassy and consulate
A previous protest by South Korean university students. Photo: EPA-EFE