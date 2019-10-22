Japan's Emperor Naruhito, in a white robe, leaves after praying at one of three shrines at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on Tuesday. Photo: Kyodo
Japan’s Emperor Naruhito begins ceremonies in Tokyo to proclaim his enthronement to the world
- Naruhito began the day’s ceremonies by reporting his enthronement to his imperial ancestors at one of three shrines on the palace grounds
- The main event begins at 1pm, when he is set to declare his enthronement from a 6.5 metre-high pavilion in the Matsu no ma, or Hall of Pine
South Korean Prime Minister Lee Nak Yon, who is attending Japanese Emperor Naruhito’s enthronement ceremony. Photo: Kyodo
Will South Korea and Japan start to reconcile after PM’s visit for Emperor Naruhito's enthronement?
- Lee Nak-yon is set to attend the Japanese emperor's enthronement ceremony on Tuesday – the highest-level visit by a South Korean official for months
- Analysts say Japan is unlikely to budge on historical disputes, but a letter from Moon Jae-in to Shinzo Abe may indicate Seoul is ready to improve relations
