Japan's Emperor Naruhito, in a white robe, leaves after praying at one of three shrines at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on Tuesday. Photo: Kyodo
East Asia

Japan’s Emperor Naruhito begins ceremonies in Tokyo to proclaim his enthronement to the world

  • Naruhito began the day’s ceremonies by reporting his enthronement to his imperial ancestors at one of three shrines on the palace grounds
  • The main event begins at 1pm, when he is set to declare his enthronement from a 6.5 metre-high pavilion in the Matsu no ma, or Hall of Pine
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 10:47am, 22 Oct, 2019

Japan's Emperor Naruhito, in a white robe, leaves after praying at one of three shrines at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on Tuesday. Photo: Kyodo
South Korean Prime Minister Lee Nak Yon, who is attending Japanese Emperor Naruhito’s enthronement ceremony. Photo: Kyodo
East Asia

Will South Korea and Japan start to reconcile after PM’s visit for Emperor Naruhito's enthronement?

  • Lee Nak-yon is set to attend the Japanese emperor's enthronement ceremony on Tuesday – the highest-level visit by a South Korean official for months
  • Analysts say Japan is unlikely to budge on historical disputes, but a letter from Moon Jae-in to Shinzo Abe may indicate Seoul is ready to improve relations
Julian Ryall

Julian Ryall  

Updated: 9:37am, 22 Oct, 2019

South Korean Prime Minister Lee Nak Yon, who is attending Japanese Emperor Naruhito's enthronement ceremony. Photo: Kyodo
