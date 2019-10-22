Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The guided-missile destroyer Taiyuan of the Chinese People's Liberation Army. Photo: AP
East Asia

Japan and China hold first joint maritime drills in eight years in sign of warming ties

  • Relations between the nations have been frosty since a September 2010 dispute over the Diaoyu/Senkaku Islands
  • But it is in the interest of Beijing and Tokyo to move away from confrontation and foster better trade ties, an expert says
Topic |   China-Japan relations
Julian Ryall

Julian Ryall  

Updated: 5:15pm, 22 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

The guided-missile destroyer Taiyuan of the Chinese People's Liberation Army. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.