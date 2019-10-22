The guided-missile destroyer Taiyuan of the Chinese People's Liberation Army. Photo: AP
Japan and China hold first joint maritime drills in eight years in sign of warming ties
- Relations between the nations have been frosty since a September 2010 dispute over the Diaoyu/Senkaku Islands
- But it is in the interest of Beijing and Tokyo to move away from confrontation and foster better trade ties, an expert says
Topic | China-Japan relations
