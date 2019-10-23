North Korean leader Kim Jong-un inspects the Mount Kumgang tourist resort. Photo: Reuters
Kim Jong-un orders South Korean-built Mount Kumgang tourist resort to be torn down
- The Mount Kumgang tourist complex was built by South Korean company Hyundai Asan in the North on one of the peninsula’s most scenic mountains
- But tours came to an abrupt end in 2008 after a North Korean soldier shot dead a tourist who strayed off the approved path and Seoul suspended travel
Nuclear-armed Pyongyang frequently couples diplomatic overtures with military moves as a way of maintaining pressure on negotiating partners. Photo: AFP
Is North Korea’s new submarine ballistic missile a threat to US?
- Military experts say the missile is not a significant threat as it would be reliant on a submarine that uses technology from decades ago
- The North’s submarine-based missile ambitions may be more about politics and having a bargaining chip in talks with the US, says analyst
