Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un inspects the Mount Kumgang tourist resort. Photo: Reuters
East Asia

Kim Jong-un orders South Korean-built Mount Kumgang tourist resort to be torn down

  • The Mount Kumgang tourist complex was built by South Korean company Hyundai Asan in the North on one of the peninsula’s most scenic mountains
  • But tours came to an abrupt end in 2008 after a North Korean soldier shot dead a tourist who strayed off the approved path and Seoul suspended travel
Topic |   North Korea
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 12:34pm, 23 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un inspects the Mount Kumgang tourist resort. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
Nuclear-armed Pyongyang frequently couples diplomatic overtures with military moves as a way of maintaining pressure on negotiating partners. Photo: AFP
Politics

Is North Korea’s new submarine ballistic missile a threat to US?

  • Military experts say the missile is not a significant threat as it would be reliant on a submarine that uses technology from decades ago
  • The North’s submarine-based missile ambitions may be more about politics and having a bargaining chip in talks with the US, says analyst
Topic |   North Korea
Julian Ryall

Julian Ryall  

Updated: 11:28pm, 6 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Nuclear-armed Pyongyang frequently couples diplomatic overtures with military moves as a way of maintaining pressure on negotiating partners. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.