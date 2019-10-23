Channels

South Korean students disperse as tear gas is fired by riot police in this file photo. Photo: Reuters
East Asia

A look at Asia’s biggest student-led protests from South Korea to Thailand to Hong Kong

  • Asia has never had a single defining moment like the Arab spring but has a rich history of student-driven movements against authoritarianism
  • The parallels have not been lost on Hong Kong protesters, who recently translated a South Korean protest song into Cantonese
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 6:00pm, 23 Oct, 2019

High school protester Bosco says he is an introvert but finds the feeling of unity on the front lines intoxicating. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Politics

Hong Kong protests: from throwing bricks at police vans to becoming experts at putting out tear gas, meet the teenagers who are risking it all for their ideals

  • Tens of thousands of teenagers study hard during the week and then give up their weekends to press on with the protests, risking injury and arrest
  • Lunch and pocket money are saved to buy protest gear and hobbies have to wait while the young of Hong Kong invest their efforts in their vision of better future for the city
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Jeffie Lam

Jeffie Lam  

Updated: 12:46pm, 23 Oct, 2019

