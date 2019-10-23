Young Japanese jobseekers attend a recruitment event ahead of their graduation. Photo: AP
Number of foreign students in Japan gaining work visas after graduation hits record high
- By nationality, Chinese topped the list, accounting for 42 per cent, followed by Vietnamese at 20.2 per cent and Nepalese at 11.3 per cent
- The figure more than doubled from 2013, reflecting growth in the number of overseas students and surging demand from companies for foreign workers
