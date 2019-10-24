Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, right, and his South Korean counterpart Lee Nak-yon in Tokyo on Thursday. Photo: Kyodo
Japan and South Korea agree to mend ties after leaders’ first talks in more than a year
- Both sides issued statements expressing a desire to repair ties after a roughly 20-minute meeting between prime ministers Shinzo Abe and Lee Nak-yon
- The countries’ escalating feud, sparked last year over historical disputes, has since spilled over into trade and security issues
