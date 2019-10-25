US Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin shake hands with South Korean Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki on October 17. Photo: AP
South Korea abandons developing nation status in win for Donald Trump, putting pressure on China to do likewise
- The US president in July named Korea in a list of countries claiming the status even though they were among the world’s richest nations
- Seoul’s announcement is likely to add to pressure on China to also drop the self-declared status, which grants World Trade Organisation privileges
Topic | South Korea
US Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin shake hands with South Korean Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki on October 17. Photo: AP