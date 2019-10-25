Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A woman looks out the window of her badly damaged home at the devastation in Nagano caused by Typhoon Hagibis. Photo: Kyodo
East Asia

Deadly Typhoon Hagibis highlights need for Japan to issue alerts in multiple languages

  • Some municipalities hit by major disasters in the past now offer multilingual services, such as emergency emails that have been translated in advance
  • But many do not offer such services, meaning non-Japanese living in those areas are unlikely to be informed about impending doom
Topic |   Japan
Kyodo

Kyodo  

Updated: 3:30pm, 25 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

A woman looks out the window of her badly damaged home at the devastation in Nagano caused by Typhoon Hagibis. Photo: Kyodo
READ FULL ARTICLE
Survivors in Koriyama, one of Fukushima’s larger cities, described how water rose rapidly to chest height in about an hour and mainly at night, making it hard to escape to higher ground. Photo: AFP
East Asia

Death toll of Typhoon Hagibis rises to at least 69 as rescuers continue search for missing residents: reports

  • Survivors in Koriyama, one of Fukushima’s larger cities, described how water rose rapidly to chest height and mainly at night
  • Finance Minister Taro Aso said there was 500 billion yen in reserves for disaster recovery and more money would be considered if needed
Topic |   Japan
SCMP

Reuters  

Associated Press  

Updated: 10:44pm, 15 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Survivors in Koriyama, one of Fukushima’s larger cities, described how water rose rapidly to chest height in about an hour and mainly at night, making it hard to escape to higher ground. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.