A woman looks out the window of her badly damaged home at the devastation in Nagano caused by Typhoon Hagibis. Photo: Kyodo
Deadly Typhoon Hagibis highlights need for Japan to issue alerts in multiple languages
- Some municipalities hit by major disasters in the past now offer multilingual services, such as emergency emails that have been translated in advance
- But many do not offer such services, meaning non-Japanese living in those areas are unlikely to be informed about impending doom
Survivors in Koriyama, one of Fukushima’s larger cities, described how water rose rapidly to chest height in about an hour and mainly at night, making it hard to escape to higher ground. Photo: AFP
Death toll of Typhoon Hagibis rises to at least 69 as rescuers continue search for missing residents: reports
- Survivors in Koriyama, one of Fukushima’s larger cities, described how water rose rapidly to chest height and mainly at night
- Finance Minister Taro Aso said there was 500 billion yen in reserves for disaster recovery and more money would be considered if needed
