A flooded residential area in Sakura, Chiba prefecture. Photo: Kyodo via Reuters
East Asia

At least 10 killed in landslides and floods as torrential rain lashes eastern Japan

  • Rescuers using helicopters were searching for survivors in Chiba prefecture, after rivers caused extensive flooding, inundating roads, houses and rail tracks
  • Chiba was among the prefectures that were seriously affected by Typhoon Faxai in September and Typhoon Hagibis earlier this month
Topic |   Japan
Kyodo

Kyodo  

Updated: 2:56pm, 26 Oct, 2019

A flooded residential area in Sakura, Chiba prefecture. Photo: Kyodo via Reuters
A man in Nagano wades through floodwaters in the aftermath of Typhoon Hagibis. Photo: AFP
Health & Environment

Japan braces for two more destructive storms, two weeks after chaos of Typhoon Hagibis

  • Gale-force winds and heavy rain are set to lash Tokyo and the surrounding regions on Thursday evening
  • Meanwhile, Typhoon Bualoi is already battering the Ogasawara Islands, south of Tokyo, with strong winds, heavy rainfall and high waves
Topic |   Japan
Julian Ryall

Julian Ryall  

Updated: 10:54pm, 24 Oct, 2019

A man in Nagano wades through floodwaters in the aftermath of Typhoon Hagibis. Photo: AFP
