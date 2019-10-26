A flooded residential area in Sakura, Chiba prefecture. Photo: Kyodo via Reuters
At least 10 killed in landslides and floods as torrential rain lashes eastern Japan
- Rescuers using helicopters were searching for survivors in Chiba prefecture, after rivers caused extensive flooding, inundating roads, houses and rail tracks
- Chiba was among the prefectures that were seriously affected by Typhoon Faxai in September and Typhoon Hagibis earlier this month
Topic | Japan
A man in Nagano wades through floodwaters in the aftermath of Typhoon Hagibis. Photo: AFP
Japan braces for two more destructive storms, two weeks after chaos of Typhoon Hagibis
- Gale-force winds and heavy rain are set to lash Tokyo and the surrounding regions on Thursday evening
- Meanwhile, Typhoon Bualoi is already battering the Ogasawara Islands, south of Tokyo, with strong winds, heavy rainfall and high waves
