US President Donald Trump talks with Kim Yong-chol at the White House in Washington. Photo: AP
North Korea warns US not to ignore year-end deadline on nuclear talks and the Trump-Kim friendship
- Kim Jong-un has set an end-of-the-year deadline for denuclearisation talks with Washington
- Senior official Kim Yong-chol said the US had been pressuring the North in a ‘more crafty and vicious way’ during the negotiations
Topic | North Korea
