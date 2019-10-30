A queen red fire ant. Photo: Hong Kong Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department
Japan fears multibillion-dollar spread of South American red fire ants after colonies found in Tokyo
- Experts warn there is little the country can do to stop their march once the pests have penetrated Japan’s borders
- The aggressive insects have a bite that can induce a life-threatening allergic reaction, and leave costly structural damage across homes and infrastructure
