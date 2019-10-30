Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A queen red fire ant. Photo: Hong Kong Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department
East Asia

Japan fears multibillion-dollar spread of South American red fire ants after colonies found in Tokyo

  • Experts warn there is little the country can do to stop their march once the pests have penetrated Japan’s borders
  • The aggressive insects have a bite that can induce a life-threatening allergic reaction, and leave costly structural damage across homes and infrastructure
Topic |   Japan
Julian Ryall

Julian Ryall  

Updated: 4:32pm, 30 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

A queen red fire ant. Photo: Hong Kong Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.