Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The main building of the Shuri Castle is seen on fire in Okinawa prefecture, southern Japan, on Thursday. Photo: EPA-EFE
East Asia

Fire engulfs Japan’s 600-year-old Shuri Castle, a World Heritage Site, in Okinawa

  • Firefighters still battling blaze that broke out at main temple and spread quickly to other structures
  • Site is key part of complex dating back to Ryukyu Kingdom, and is believed to have been in use from around the 1400s
Topic |   Japan
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 7:03am, 31 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

The main building of the Shuri Castle is seen on fire in Okinawa prefecture, southern Japan, on Thursday. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE
Firefighters battle the Kincade Fire in Sonoma county, California. Photo: AP
United States & Canada

Masked couple’s California ‘wildfire wedding’ photo goes viral

  • Image shows Katie and Curtis Ferland in burning wine country as photographer wonders: ‘Is this the new normal?’
Topic |   United States
The Guardian

The Guardian  

Updated: 9:41am, 30 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Firefighters battle the Kincade Fire in Sonoma county, California. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.