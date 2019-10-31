Channels

People in Seoul watch a TV broadcast on Friday showing file footage of a North Korean missile launch. Photo: Reuters
East Asia

North Korea fires two projectiles into sea in apparent attempt to ramp up pressure on US over stalled nuclear negotiations

  • North Korea’s latest launch follows statements of displeasure by top government officials over the slow pace of nuclear negotiations
  • A senior official said on Sunday the North was running out of patience with the US over what it describes as unilateral disarmament demands
Topic |   North Korea
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 6:44pm, 31 Oct, 2019

People in Seoul watch a TV broadcast on Friday showing file footage of a North Korean missile launch. Photo: Reuters
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un US President Donald Trump have developed ‘special’ relationship. Photo: AP
East Asia

North Korea warns US not to ignore year-end deadline on nuclear talks and the Trump-Kim friendship

  • Kim Jong-un has set an end-of-the-year deadline for denuclearisation talks with Washington
  • Senior North Korean official credited Trump and Kim’s close ties for salvaging diplomacy, but warned they were not enough
Topic |   North Korea
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 7:58pm, 27 Oct, 2019

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un US President Donald Trump have developed ‘special’ relationship. Photo: AP
