The apparent launching of projectiles that, according to military officials, landed in the sea between the Korean peninsula and Japan. Photo: Reuters
North Korea confirms it tested ‘super-large’ multiple rocket launcher, as it increases pressure on US
- Kim Jong-un expressed satisfaction over what North Korea described as a successful test of its new rocket artillery system
- North Korea continues to expand its military capabilities while pressuring Washington over a standstill in nuclear negotiations
