Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The apparent launching of projectiles that, according to military officials, landed in the sea between the Korean peninsula and Japan. Photo: Reuters
East Asia

North Korea confirms it tested ‘super-large’ multiple rocket launcher, as it increases pressure on US

  • Kim Jong-un expressed satisfaction over what North Korea described as a successful test of its new rocket artillery system
  • North Korea continues to expand its military capabilities while pressuring Washington over a standstill in nuclear negotiations
Topic |   North Korea
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 9:44am, 1 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

The apparent launching of projectiles that, according to military officials, landed in the sea between the Korean peninsula and Japan. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.