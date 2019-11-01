A woman walks past an advertisement featuring Japanese and South Korean flags at a shop in Shin Okubo area in Tokyo. Relations between Japan and South Korea are at their lowest point in years. Photo: AP
Japanese, South Korean lawmakers agree to break stalemate and repair bilateral ties
- A non-partisan group of Japanese politicians met with South Korean parliamentarians in Tokyo to work towards easing tensions
- Disputes over wartime compensation and trade have resulted in relations between the two countries sinking to their lowest point in years
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, right, and his South Korean counterpart Lee Nak-yon in Tokyo on Thursday. Photo: Kyodo
Japan and South Korea agree to mend ties after leaders’ first talks in more than a year
- Both sides issued statements expressing a desire to repair ties after a roughly 20-minute meeting between prime ministers Shinzo Abe and Lee Nak-yon
- The countries’ escalating feud, sparked last year over historical disputes, has since spilled over into trade and security issues
