Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A woman walks past an advertisement featuring Japanese and South Korean flags at a shop in Shin Okubo area in Tokyo. Relations between Japan and South Korea are at their lowest point in years. Photo: AP
East Asia

Japanese, South Korean lawmakers agree to break stalemate and repair bilateral ties

  • A non-partisan group of Japanese politicians met with South Korean parliamentarians in Tokyo to work towards easing tensions
  • Disputes over wartime compensation and trade have resulted in relations between the two countries sinking to their lowest point in years
Topic |   Japan
Kyodo

Kyodo  

Updated: 3:56pm, 1 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

A woman walks past an advertisement featuring Japanese and South Korean flags at a shop in Shin Okubo area in Tokyo. Relations between Japan and South Korea are at their lowest point in years. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, right, and his South Korean counterpart Lee Nak-yon in Tokyo on Thursday. Photo: Kyodo
East Asia

Japan and South Korea agree to mend ties after leaders’ first talks in more than a year

  • Both sides issued statements expressing a desire to repair ties after a roughly 20-minute meeting between prime ministers Shinzo Abe and Lee Nak-yon
  • The countries’ escalating feud, sparked last year over historical disputes, has since spilled over into trade and security issues
Topic |   Japan
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 5:47pm, 24 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, right, and his South Korean counterpart Lee Nak-yon in Tokyo on Thursday. Photo: Kyodo
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.