Fans take part in the Baby Shark song during Game Three of the 2019 World Series at Nationals Park on October 25. Photo: AFP
‘Baby Shark’ makes millions for Korean family behind infectious tune
- Kim Min-seok co-founded SmartStudy in 2010, and its children’s educational brand, Pinkfong, released the hit song five years later
- Family fortune is now about US$125 million, much of it thanks to earworm sung by everyone from World Series fans to Lebanon protesters
Protesters sing ‘Baby Shark’ to calm this spooked toddler. Photo: YouTube
‘Baby Shark’ song unites angry protesters in Lebanon after adorable toddler video goes viral
- Catchy children’s song used to soothe toddler becomes rallying cry in Lebanon’s biggest demonstrations in 15 years
