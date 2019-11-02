Channels

Fans take part in the Baby Shark song during Game Three of the 2019 World Series at Nationals Park on October 25. Photo: AFP
East Asia

‘Baby Shark’ makes millions for Korean family behind infectious tune

  • Kim Min-seok co-founded SmartStudy in 2010, and its children’s educational brand, Pinkfong, released the hit song five years later
  • Family fortune is now about US$125 million, much of it thanks to earworm sung by everyone from World Series fans to Lebanon protesters
Topic |   South Korea
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 6:40am, 2 Nov, 2019

Protesters sing ‘Baby Shark’ to calm this spooked toddler. Photo: YouTube
Middle East

‘Baby Shark’ song unites angry protesters in Lebanon after adorable toddler video goes viral

  • Catchy children’s song used to soothe toddler becomes rallying cry in Lebanon’s biggest demonstrations in 15 years
Topic |   Middle East
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 8:31pm, 23 Oct, 2019

