Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and South Korean President Moon Jae-in meet on the sidelines of the Asean summit in Bangkok. Photo: AFP
Shinzo Abe and Moon Jae-in meet for first time since Japan-Korea wartime labour row
- Leaders of Japan and South Korea meet for first time since September 2018 on the sidelines of the Asean summit in Bangkok
- The two countries have been in a deepening political and trade row since a court case demanding Tokyo compensate victims of forced wartime labour
Topic | Japan
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and South Korean President Moon Jae-in meet on the sidelines of the Asean summit in Bangkok. Photo: AFP