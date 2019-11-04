Employees gather for a Golden Equator Group event at the Door XXV private club in Singapore. Photo: Bloomberg
Asia’s mega-rich millennial heirs are about to inherit family fortunes. Can they keep them?
- Asian wealth is relatively young, and the first generation of tycoons is only just starting to relinquish control to their successors. This will result in the biggest wealth transfer event in over a century
- Banks and investment firms are bending over backwards to hang onto the next generation of wealthy clients, organising personalised training courses to help them stay rich
Topic | Wealth management
Employees gather for a Golden Equator Group event at the Door XXV private club in Singapore. Photo: Bloomberg