Japanese office workers stands outside an office building in Tokyo Japan. Microsoft in Japan trialled a four day work week. Photo: Shutterstock
Microsoft Japan reports 40 per cent sales boost after four-day work week trial, but will it catch on in overworked country?
- During the August trial, the IT company said staff took 25 per cent less time off and there were significant declines in electricity and paper consumption
- But the idea of a shorter work week has already been trialled and even implemented in other companies
Topic | Japan
Japanese office workers stands outside an office building in Tokyo Japan. Microsoft in Japan trialled a four day work week. Photo: Shutterstock