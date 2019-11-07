The two men in their 20s were sent back to the North through the truce village of Panmunjom on the border. Photo: Handout
South Korea deports two fishermen from the North accused of killing 16 crew members
- The two men in their 20s were sent back to the North through the truce village of Panmunjom on the border
- The rare deportation occurred despite tensions between the two Koreas after denuclearisation talks stalled
