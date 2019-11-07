Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Japanese police are investigating allegations against a couple that they abused their 1-year-old son before he died of pneumonia. Photo: Tribune News Service
East Asia

Japanese parents suspected of causing baby’s death with air gun pellets

  • Masanori Jokei and his wife, Ai, were arrested in Fukuoka on suspicion of intentionally causing harm to their one-year-old son
  • Police alleged that the infant was subjected to abuse in the weeks leading up to his death from pneumonia on December 1
Topic |   Japan
Julian Ryall

Julian Ryall  

Updated: 4:18pm, 7 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Japanese police are investigating allegations against a couple that they abused their 1-year-old son before he died of pneumonia. Photo: Tribune News Service
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.