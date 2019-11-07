Japanese police are investigating allegations against a couple that they abused their 1-year-old son before he died of pneumonia. Photo: Tribune News Service
Japanese parents suspected of causing baby’s death with air gun pellets
- Masanori Jokei and his wife, Ai, were arrested in Fukuoka on suspicion of intentionally causing harm to their one-year-old son
- Police alleged that the infant was subjected to abuse in the weeks leading up to his death from pneumonia on December 1
Topic | Japan
