Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

While similar tax-minimisation strategies are common around the world, gifted shares in other countries are often managed through trusts until children reach adulthood. Photo: Reuters
East Asia

South Korea’s rich kids are gifted millions in shares to avoid estate taxes

  • The ageing tycoons who fuelled Korea’s post-war industrialisation shift their stakes to descendants to avoid inheritance taxes that can reach 50 per cent
  • While similar tax-minimisation strategies are common around the world, gifted shares in other countries are often managed through trusts until children reach adulthood
Topic |   Wealth management
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 9:19am, 8 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

While similar tax-minimisation strategies are common around the world, gifted shares in other countries are often managed through trusts until children reach adulthood. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.