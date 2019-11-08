While similar tax-minimisation strategies are common around the world, gifted shares in other countries are often managed through trusts until children reach adulthood. Photo: Reuters
South Korea’s rich kids are gifted millions in shares to avoid estate taxes
- The ageing tycoons who fuelled Korea’s post-war industrialisation shift their stakes to descendants to avoid inheritance taxes that can reach 50 per cent
- While similar tax-minimisation strategies are common around the world, gifted shares in other countries are often managed through trusts until children reach adulthood
Topic | Wealth management
While similar tax-minimisation strategies are common around the world, gifted shares in other countries are often managed through trusts until children reach adulthood. Photo: Reuters