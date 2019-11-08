Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Some 31,000 people took the exam this June, and more than 60 per cent of the examinees in Japan were Chinese nationals. Photo: AFP
East Asia

Five Chinese arrested in Japan for secretly photographing university admissions exam for foreign students

  • One of the group members allegedly took the test under a fake name and used camera-equipped eyeglasses to capture images
  • The exam, held twice a year, evaluates the Japanese language proficiency and the basic academic abilities of international students
Topic |   Japan
Kyodo

Kyodo  

Updated: 2:29pm, 8 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Some 31,000 people took the exam this June, and more than 60 per cent of the examinees in Japan were Chinese nationals. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
A student protester throws a burning stick at police during September’s riots in Jakarta, which have been widely blamed on the spread of hoaxes and misinformation. Photo: AP
Politics

‘The Chinese are coming’: in Indonesia, education doesn’t stop people believing falsehoods

  • Popular discourse is being held hostage to three major untruths – fear of Chinese migrants and communism, as well as perceived attacks on Islam and its scholars
  • And a good education provides little protection against the mighty power of misinformation, a new study has found
Topic |   Indonesia
SCMP

Ibnu Nadzir  

Sari Seftiani  

Yogi Setya Permana  

Updated: 8:05am, 8 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

A student protester throws a burning stick at police during September’s riots in Jakarta, which have been widely blamed on the spread of hoaxes and misinformation. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.