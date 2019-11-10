Japan’s Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako during their royal parade. Photo: Reuters
Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako greeted by thousands at royal parade
- The parade was postponed from the original October date due to the recent typhoon that left more than 90 dead and tens of thousands of homes flooded
- Crowds lined up at checkpoints hours before the parade, trying to secure their place to get the best possible view of the royal couple
