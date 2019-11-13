A river coloured red with pig blood in Yeoncheon county near the Demilitarised Zone (DMZ) between North and South Korea. Photo: AFP
River turns red with blood as South Korea culls pigs to curb African swine fever
- South Korea has culled around 380,000 pigs since the first case of the haemorrhagic disease was reported in September
- Heavy rains caused blood to seep into the river, sparking concerns about drinking water
South Korean officials have culled more than 150,000 pigs at 94 farms as of October 14, according to the nation’s agriculture ministry. Photo: Reuters
South Korea will send snipers to northern border to shoot pigs infected with African swine fever
- The government is acting on unofficial reports that the virus wreaking havoc across East Asia is spreading out of control in reclusive North Korea
- Pork accounts for 80 per cent of North Korea’s protein consumption and the disease will worsen hunger and malnutrition
