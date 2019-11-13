Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A river coloured red with pig blood in Yeoncheon county near the Demilitarised Zone (DMZ) between North and South Korea. Photo: AFP
East Asia

River turns red with blood as South Korea culls pigs to curb African swine fever

  • South Korea has culled around 380,000 pigs since the first case of the haemorrhagic disease was reported in September
  • Heavy rains caused blood to seep into the river, sparking concerns about drinking water
Topic |   South Korea
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 5:46pm, 13 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

A river coloured red with pig blood in Yeoncheon county near the Demilitarised Zone (DMZ) between North and South Korea. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
South Korean officials have culled more than 150,000 pigs at 94 farms as of October 14, according to the nation’s agriculture ministry. Photo: Reuters
East Asia

South Korea will send snipers to northern border to shoot pigs infected with African swine fever

  • The government is acting on unofficial reports that the virus wreaking havoc across East Asia is spreading out of control in reclusive North Korea
  • Pork accounts for 80 per cent of North Korea’s protein consumption and the disease will worsen hunger and malnutrition
Topic |   South Korea
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 9:53pm, 14 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

South Korean officials have culled more than 150,000 pigs at 94 farms as of October 14, according to the nation’s agriculture ministry. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.