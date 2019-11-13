Former South Korean sex slaves Lee Yong-soo, Lee Ok-seon and Gil Won-ok leave the Seoul Central District Court in Seoul, South Korea after a hearing in the long-awaited civil case filed against the Japanese government. Photo: AP
South Korean wartime sex slaves go to court to demand compensation from Japan
- The case is likely to exacerbate tensions between the neighbours, which are locked in a bitter row over historical and trade issues
- Historians say up to 200,000 women – mostly from Korea, but also other parts of Asia including China – were forced to become sex slaves during WWII
Topic | South Korea
Former South Korean sex slaves Lee Yong-soo, Lee Ok-seon and Gil Won-ok leave the Seoul Central District Court in Seoul, South Korea after a hearing in the long-awaited civil case filed against the Japanese government. Photo: AP