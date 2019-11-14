A helicopter takes off from the a US base camp in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, on August 5, 2019, as South Korea and the United States kicked off their joint military exercise. Photo: EPA-EFE via Yonhap
North Korea warns of retaliation against US-South Korea military drills
- Washington said last week that the joint aerial exercise planned for next month would be reduced in scope from previous drills
- Analysts say North Korea appears to have been emboldened to toughen its approach by the impeachment inquiry into Trump in Washington
Topic | North Korea
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and US President Donald Trump greet each other in Singapore in June 2018. Photo: AP
Warnings, recriminations and a missile launch: how the US-North Korea nuclear talks died
- After talks collapsed in June, Kim Jong-un fell back on his signature tactic: test-firing ballistic missiles
- Washington and Seoul have also moved toward their traditional stance on Pyongyang and will resume joint air defence exercises next month
Topic | North Korea nuclear crisis
