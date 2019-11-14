US President Donald Trump shakes hands with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in June. Photo: AP
North Korea rebuffs US offer of nuclear talks in December
- Pyongyang’s nuclear negotiator described the proposal as having the ‘sinister aim of appeasing us in a bid to pass with ease’ a year-end deadline
- Statement came after the joint chiefs of staff chairman reaffirmed that the US was ready to use the ‘full range’ of its capabilities to protect South Korea
South Korean protesters rally outside the Defence Ministry in Seoul. Photo: AP
US defence chief heads to Seoul to save security alliance to counter North Korea and China
- Mark Esper needs to convince South Korea to stick with intelligence-sharing pact known as GSOMIA despite rift with Japan
- An analyst says Moon would rather pay more for the US-Korea defence alliance than soften its stance towards Japan
