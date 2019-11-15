US Defence Secretary Mark Esper speaks after meeting South Korean Defence Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo. Photo: Reuters
US pushes South Korea to pay for troops, keep intelligence sharing with Japan
- South Korea ‘is a wealthy country and could and should pay more’ for US military deployment, said Pentagon chief Mark Esper
- He added that ‘the only ones who benefit’ from the current friction between Seoul and Tokyo are Pyongyang and Beijing
US Defense Secretary Mark Esper and South Korean Defence Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo in Seoul on November 15. Photo: AP
Beijing’s South China Sea stance and US ‘truancy’ set to headline Asean defence meeting
- US Secretary of Defence Mark Esper and Chinese counterpart Wei Fenghe will meet in Bangkok with ministers from the 10-member Asean bloc and six other countries
- Tensions between Vietnam and China over territorial disputes have risen ahead of this weekend’s Asean Defence Ministers Meeting (ADMM) Plus, creating a potential flashpoint
