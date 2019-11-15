Channels

US Defence Secretary Mark Esper speaks after meeting South Korean Defence Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo. Photo: Reuters
East Asia

US pushes South Korea to pay for troops, keep intelligence sharing with Japan

  • South Korea ‘is a wealthy country and could and should pay more’ for US military deployment, said Pentagon chief Mark Esper
  • He added that ‘the only ones who benefit’ from the current friction between Seoul and Tokyo are Pyongyang and Beijing
Topic |   South Korea
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 6:18pm, 15 Nov, 2019


US Defense Secretary Mark Esper and South Korean Defence Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo in Seoul on November 15. Photo: AP
Politics

Beijing’s South China Sea stance and US ‘truancy’ set to headline Asean defence meeting

  • US Secretary of Defence Mark Esper and Chinese counterpart Wei Fenghe will meet in Bangkok with ministers from the 10-member Asean bloc and six other countries
  • Tensions between Vietnam and China over territorial disputes have risen ahead of this weekend’s Asean Defence Ministers Meeting (ADMM) Plus, creating a potential flashpoint
Topic |   Diplomacy
Bhavan Jaipragas

Bhavan Jaipragas  

Updated: 5:38pm, 15 Nov, 2019


